Williamsport pizzeria donates hundreds of pizzas to frontline workers and children

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Leo’s Pizzeria in downtown Williamsport has donated hundreds of pizza pies to healthcare, frontline workers and local school children since the start of the pandemic.

Owner Mark Mangiardi says it started by giving free slices to kids that were out of school, and has developed into full-fledged giveaways. The store will periodically close for an entire business day just to prepare pizzas for donation.

UPMC, Elmcroft of Loyalsock, Milton Nursing Home, Jersey Shore Manor Care and Central Elementary School in South Williamsport have all received donations. Mangiardi estimates thousands of dollars in food have been donated.

Sean Coffey will have more in the pizzeria’s efforts to help its community on later editions of Eyewitness News.