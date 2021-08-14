Williamsport PD encourages community to register security cameras to help solve crimes

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local police department now has a way for the community to help assist with investigations. It involves the use of surveillance cameras.

The Williamsport Police Department is asking residents and businesses to register their security cameras and help cut down the time it takes to solve a crime.

The Williamsport police Department’s crime watch website allows both police and residents to share tips virtually.

“They can submit tips both on the record and anonymously. And one of the bigger things that we really like about the site is the ability for citizens to register their cameras,” Williamsport Police Department Assistant Police Chief Captain Jason Bolt said.

Time is of the essence and police say this will help them piece together what happened much faster.

“If people in the community are really interested in helping us solve these crimes a lot faster and get the information that we need quicker, these cameras and camera registry is an excellent tool to help us do that,” Captain Bolt said.

It’s on a volunteer basis and those who are registered will be contacted before police look through any footage. Residents Eyewitness News talked to say they support this idea.

“It just makes sense. So, they can have more thorough, actually more timely investigations and come up with a solutions a lot faster,” Williamsport resident Ted Walker said.

A business owner adds she’s all for it and believes it will help keep the community safe.

“If anything ever happens, they can look at it and help catch whoever did the crime. I think it’s going to help,” Paula Hedrick said.

Another business owner says he’s worked with police many times by sharing his security footage. He encourages others to also register their cameras.

“Over the years the cops found out I had cameras there, so whenever there’s an accident there they come and find me and I replay the video for them and they video it. It’s helped them a lot in those situations,” Dave Hedrick said.

To learn more about registering your security cameras, visit lycoming.crimewatchpa.com.