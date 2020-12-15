Williamsport murder suspect arrested in New York

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested in New York last week in connection with a fatal shooting in Williamsport in October.

According to a press release from the U.S. Marshals, Antwan McClain was arrested in Schenectady, New York on December 10. A police investigation into a fatal shooting on Louisa Street in Williamsport led to police obtaining an arrest warrant for McClain.

After failing to locate him in Williamsport, the search was turned over to the U.S. Marshals. He faces charges of criminal homicide among others.