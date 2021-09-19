Williamsport mayor joins the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local mayor has joined a commission that’s dedicated to addressing crime in communities across the state.

Eyewitness News sat down with the mayor and learned more about the program.

“I’m very thankful and honored that the governor appointed me to this position,” Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter said..

Recently, Williamsport’s Mayor Derek Slaughter has joined the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. It’s been operating since the 1970’s as a justice, planning and policy-making agency for the commonwealth. As chair of the Williamsport Youth Commission, Mayor Slaughter was eager to accept the position.

“They knew that I had a passion for at point, juvenile justice programs, but also the criminal justice system as a whole,” Slaughter said.

The PCCD’s goal is to help victims of crime, decrease violence and promote safety.

“They oversee various grants for non-profits and other organizations in communities that are doing crime prevention, juvenile interventions, school safety, things of that nature,” Slaughter said.

They also look at provactive ways to stop these crimes from ever happening.

“That’s one of the key points for me and one of the areas that I’m really passionate about is keeping individuals out of the criminal justice system,” Slaughter said.

During his four-year term, Mayor Slaughter hopes to have less crime and violence and more youth programs started.

“Any programs in communities that might not know what the commission does or is available to them, to spread that information and get that information out to folks,” Slaughter said.

To learn more about the commission, visit the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Deliquency’s website.