Williamsport man in custody after shooting

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lycoming County man is locked up after police say he shot into a crowd of people in Williamsport several days ago. 18-year-old Kavaughn Williams was arrested Monday and now faces attempted homicide charges.

“Well my first reaction was I came out on the porch and then my girlfriend told me to get her kids and go in the house so that’s what I did,” Brenda Stabley said.

18-year-old Kavaughn Williams of Williamsport was arrested in the Newberry section of Williamsport Monday afternoon after firing shots into a crowd of kids playing basketball in the 600 block of Wildwood Boulevard.

“A car pulled off of High Street. First shot was fired. There was a bunch of kids out here playing. About two seconds later, three more shots and he took off,” Mae Killinger said.

“It sounded like M-80s, like big M-80s, like on the fireworks,” Stabley said.

Williams is charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and other charges. He was arrested by the U.S. Marshalls Fugitive Task Force.

“As you can see, many of these crimes that have occurred, we’ve been able to solve them relatively quickly and that has been in part because of the cooperation we have from the community,” Williamsport Bureau of Police Chief Damon Hagan said.

Still, community members remain on edge.

“I think it’s disgusting. I just…it’s sick. I thought it was too close to the neighborhood and I worry about the kids around here,” Stabley said.

“Like that’s too close to home,” Mae Killinger said.

Killinger lives just houses down from where the shooting took place.

“I don’t like it all. Like things don’t normally happen up here so thankfully they’re off the street and we don’t have anymore,” Killinger said.

Kavaughn Williams is being held in the Lycoming County Prison without bail.