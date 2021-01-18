Williamsport honors MLK’s legacy with virtual peace walk

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — STEP AmeriCorps, Beloved Community Council, Lycoming College and Penn College of Technology helped organize a virtual Martin Luther King Jr. Day peace walk Monday.

The walk typically takes place on Saturday before the holiday and last year had 400 participants.

The walk kicks off “Dream Week”, which will also be entirely virtual this year, with the exception of a blood drive at Penn College the next two days.

The goal is to honor legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with reflection and inspiration from community leaders and activists. The walk was livestreamed on the STEP AmeriCops Facebook page.

