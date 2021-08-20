Williamsport holds annual event as Little League World Series returns

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Despite not having the usual crowd of fans this year, Williamsport is still hosting an annual event for families visiting during the Little League World Series.

It’s called “Williamsport Welcomes the World”. Although there aren’t any international teams playing this year, they still decided to host it. A bunch of streets were closed off to traffic for the night.

This showcases everything the downtown has to offer. There are vendors, local businesses have tables, and tents outside. This has been going on for 11 years.

Eyewitness News caught up with Le Chocolate co-owner Bernie Katz, who was glad about having Little League activities back for the first time in two years.

“Well, this is really great, because last year of course we missed out with COVID and this is the downtown block party, so what it is, we just fill the streets up with all different kinds of vendors, food trucks and then invite all the people down from the community and they come down. They just love wandering around downtown. The issue this year though, is we don’t have any children coming to the event because they’re not allowed to, but we have parents,” Katz said.

The event went until 9 p.m. Friday night.