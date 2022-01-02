Williamsport gym sees increase in memberships as resolutions start

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the new year and people are starting 2022 off right.

One local gym has seen more folks signing for memberships, as part of their New Year’s resolutions. Eyewitness News talked with the owner and new members about the importance of physical activity and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

The new year brings new year resolutions. After almost two years of COVID shutdowns, more people are starting off 2022 by joining a gym.

“Last week we already had quite a few new members coming in which is really fantastic you know? Because they’re not waiting until the last minute to sign up,” Fitness Factory owner Ryan Troutman said.

Troutman became the owner of the Fitness Factory in September but he’s been a member there for years. Since then, he’s seen more gymgoers than before the start of the pandemic.

“Last year with the whole COVID craze and everything being shut down and a lot more people are out doing their things and kind of working off all that weight they had gained from that year. Before they were too scared to come out and do things,” Troutman said.

When the gyms closed, people had to find different ways to stay active at home. One new member says he’s glad to be starting in-person workouts again.

“You know, get the health benefits from physical activity but also from the mental activity, the social activity is the big thing,” gymgoer Mike Has said.

A new Fitness Factory member named Jenna came in to sign up as a new member and encourages others to start the new year off right, regardless of what people may think.

“Don’t let fear stop you or being uncomfortable. Like just go and focus on you, don’t be afraid to ask questions,” Jenna said.