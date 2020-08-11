Williamsport firefighters implement changes after contracting COVID-19

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) 6 Firefighters from the Williamsport Bureau of Fire have recently tested positive for COVID-19.

It started off when one tested positive, then the department was advised by the health department to test the entire department.

The firefighters did have minor symptoms.

Eyewitness News spoke with Fire Chief Mark Killian about what steps they are taking to allow them back on the force.

Changes implemented going forward include wearing masks in cabs, because they are not 6 feet apart.

The only time they won’t wear PPE in or around the building is when they are sleeping.

The first employee allowed to come back will be on Wednesday, August 12.

