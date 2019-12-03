Williamsport Crime Rate is Up

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Williamsport police say crime is increasing in the city.

Just this past weekend, a juvenile was killed.

Police say they’re doing everything in their power to put an end to the violence. And new measures need to be taken.

Eyewitness News Reporter Morgan Parrish has the details.

“Have faith and we’ll get these crimes solved” said Williamsport Police Chief Damon Hagan.

“See something say something I guess,” said Michael Roan.

Say crime has been on the rise in 2019.

Friday night police were called out for shots fired. They found a 16-year-old boy dead on Rural Avenue.

“I think it’s really unfortunate and hopefully the community can come together and stand as one and put an end to this,” said Derek Smith of Williamsport.

Fast forward to Sunday Night, a food delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint on Glenwood Avenue.

Just seven minutes later.

“We had a stabbing incident,” Chief Hagan told us.

Police were called to the 600 block of 5th Avenue for a domestic-related assault.

Williamsport Police Chief Damon Hagan says there were nearly 13 thousand crime calls in the city this year. That’s about seven hundred more than last year.

“For a department of only 47 officers and we only have five agents that are working on cases full time it can be very taxing when you have one major crime after another within a short period of time” added Chief Hagan.

This year there have been 9 armed robberies and 5 homicides to date. Two of the deaths were children.

“Well, I think it’s sad the youth how young they are. I wish it wouldn’t be happening but it is” said Michael Roan.

Michael roan has lived in Williamsport for nearly 60 years.

He tells Eyewitness News it’s disheartening to see what has become of his hometown.

“I don’t understand why they’re doing this they always get caught I think they think they’re going to get away with it they always catch them with all the social media and everything going on.”

So the question remains, what can be done?

“I really just think everyone needs to stand together,” said Derek Smith.

“Increased staffing on the police department would be a number one priority as we try to build our relationship with the community and work together as a team,” said Chief Hagan.

Chief Hagan tells Eyewitness News this year the police department has deployed more officers in the street in high crime area as well as increased drug enforcement operations…but still, more needs to be done.