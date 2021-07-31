Williamsport community members come together for a Cars and Coffee event

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Local car lovers gathered Saturday to enjoy some friendly conversation over coffee.

The fourth Saturday each month in summer, car lovers from across Lycoming County come out for what’s called Cars and Coffee. People bring their own cup of joe and showcase their unique sports cars as they did at the Qdoba parking lot on Liberty Lane.

“Nice day like this, you’ve got to get the convertible out,” Brandon Fox of Montoursville said.

“It’s a lot of fun. You’ve just got to come out and meet with the guys. Everyone’s friendly. You know, it’s a good time,” Joey Whittaker of Muncy said.





The event started on Facebook and has been going on for the past few years. One resident says it’s a great way to connect with fellow car lovers and meet new people.

“I think it brings the community together. With so much strife in the world, it gets people to come out and you know talk to each other,” Dr. Robert Chianelli of Montoursille said.

However, you don’t need a sports car to come out and it’s open to all ages.

“There’s a lot of cars, more than I thought there would be,” Henry Turnbow of Williamsport said.

“Just come down and enjoy everyone else’s car. Maybe someday you’ll have a car,” Dr. Chianelli said.

Some say events like this are important because it keeps the legacy of classic cars alive.

“Eventually they are going to get handed down to the next generation or they’re going to go to the junkyard. So, you’ve got to get people interested in them now,” Whittaker said.

There’s still a couple more chances to come out for Cars and Coffee before the summer is out. To learn more, visit Williamsport Cars and Coffee on Facebook.

Williamsport Cars and Coffee powers along despite the pandemic. The groups was also able to meet monthly last summer, too, after restrictions eased.