Williamsport coffee shop celebrates 25 years during First Friday

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Thursday marks 20 years of First Friday celebrations in Williamsport and one local coffee shop is having an anniversary and decided to do something special.

Julie’s Café located on West Third Street turns 25 on the 25th but wanted to celebrate a bit early. They’ll have a ribbon to honor the anniversary and new ownership.

First Friday will also have games, free treats, and of course, plenty of coffee. The new owners bought the business back in March, and despite making such a big purchase during the pandemic, they say so far it’s been great.

“Obviously as things started to change and things have opened up a little more, folks have come back with open arms. I mean everyone knows Julie’s, and our clientele is very loyal,” said Julie’s Café owners Matt Gilberti and Brandon Hugo.

Even though they’ve only had the business for a few months, they’re grateful to have continued support from the community.