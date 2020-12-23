Williamsport churches to hold outdoor Christmas Eve services, despite weather

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Multiple churches in Williamsport have been fully virtual for the last few weeks, but were planning to hold outdoor services for Christmas Eve.

Trinity Episcopal and Pine Street United Methodist are both planning to move forward with outdoor services tomorrow despite a poor forecast. Both churches had previously offered more services on Sundays in an effort to thin out crowds, but have been forced to shift to Facebook Live and recorded services.

