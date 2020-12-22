Williamsport church reflects on one-year anniversary of vandalism

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s exactly one year since Emmanuel Baptist Church was vandalized right before Christmas. Steven Williams was arrested for breaking into the church and trashing it.

Police say Williams spent hours inside the church flipping over the pews, putting holes in the walls, destroying instruments, memorabilia, and equipment. Pastor David Bixler says Williams caused more than $100,000 in damage.

But with overwhelming support from the community and generous donations, the church was able to rebuild. Pastor James Bixler gives Eyewitness News a look inside their newly remodeled church just in time for Christmas.

