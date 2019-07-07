Williamsport church gives free meals to community

(WBRE/WYOU)— A special Fourth of July weekend barbecue is there to help people in community.

Christ Episcopal Church in Williamsport is offering free meals to the community. A family who attends the church decided to sponsor the food, making it picnic-style.

Hot dogs, macaroni salad and baked beans were part of the meal. Nearly 100 hungry community members showed up to get a hot plate.

“It’s always important to give back to the community. You want to help anybody you can in any way and feeding somebody is probably the easiest way to make them feel loved and comfortable,” volunteer Brian Mitchell said.

All leftover food is taken to Sojourner Truth, a local Christian ministry.