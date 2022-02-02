Williamsport business owner uses new skills to design household décor

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Black business owner in Williamsport is using a new set of skills to create household décor.

“When I started this business, it wasn’t with the idea of being successful in Williamsport, it was with the idea of being successful worldwide,” Aura King Designs owner Theo Pina said. The business is in the Pajama Factory in Williamsport.

“We do custom reclaimed wood furniture and also sell vintage home décor as well,” Pina said.

Growing up, Pina worked on many DIY projects with his mom, sparking his interest in interior design.

“It was actually inspired by my mother, my mother’s name is actually Aura King. And this was never something that I actually wanted to do until I got older. I realized I have a really deep passion for it as well,” Pina said.

He started the business in 2019 right before the pandemic started and relocated to the area from New York City the next year. Not only did he change career paths, but he also developed a new skillset.

“I joined the woodshop here, and learned the trade of building and craftmanship here,” Pina said.

Everything is handcrafted. Many items are custom-made from recycled materials.

“All the wood that used for my projects are all reclaimed lumber. This is all recycled materials that I’m using to build this,” Pina said.

Pina believes it’s important to have minorities represented in the industry and encourages others to reach for their dreams, regardless of experience.

“If that’s really their passion, they just need to go for it. And when I say go for it, I mean go all in,” Pina said.