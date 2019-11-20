Williamsport Bureau of Fire Receives High Tech Equipment

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Local firefighters are getting some high tech equipment to give them a glance at a fire scene before they even arrive.

The Williamsport Bureau of fire purchased iPads and accessories to add to their front line fire apparatus. Firefighters racing to the scene of a fire can access the layout of commercial properties on the iPads.

They can get a look at known hazards within the building such as where to find stored chemicals or where the utilities can be located. Firefighters say this is great for responding to fires in real-time.

“It’s going to give us the ability to look at specifics as far where key boxes are located where fire department connections are located where any issues are inside the building that may affect us. It’s really going to allow us as a department to operate safely more efficiently and provide better service to the community,” said Assistant Chief Mark Killian, Williamsport Bureau of Fire.

The plan is to have the iPads in service by January.