(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Join us for Williamsport Beyond Baseball 2019. Chris Langlois and Kelly Byrne are your hosts to a half-hour of fun and interesting places to visit while in Lycoming County for the Little League World Series.

Our program begins with Jason Fink, President, and CEO of the Williamsport/Lycoming County Chamber of Commerce who will share with our viewers why the area is a great place to live, work and visit.

Our next stop will be the Pajama Factory. Eyewitness News Reporter Joe Garrison will be our guide to a place that is magical and bursting with history. The Pajama Factory is home to many businesses and artisans. Joe gives a look around.

Kelly, Chris and Eyewitness News Reporter Morgan Parrish then venture out and say cheers to Central PA. Along the way, they found Therapy Brewing, a new spot in Williamsport that is the dream of three friends. Oregon Hill Winery, the oldest winery in Williamsport, learn the story behind the winery and its dedicated staff.

And, The Bastress Mountain Winery and Distillery. A unique pairing in Central PA in a beautiful setting. Chris, Kelly, and Morgan will feature the history of each and tell why the owners are proud to call Central PA home.

Then get ready to flip over the hottest place for fun and games in Williamsport. Kaos Fun Zone! Everything and anything to delight the young and the young at heart! Kelly Byrne and Photojournalist Tom Gregory had a lot of fun with this story.

We also feature the World of Little League Museum and The Thomas T. Taber Museum.

Web extras will be also be featured on PAHomepage under our Williamsport Beyond Baseball Link !

The program will air Saturday, July 27 at 11:00 am on WYOU and 11:30 pm on WBRE on Sunday, July 28.