Williamsport basketball courts reopen after assault

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The basketball courts in Williamsport where a 76-year-old security guard was assaulted in late August have been reopened.

Firetree Place decided to shut down the courts on August 26th following the attack, which was posted to social media. The community center said they hoped closing the courts would lead to information surrounding the incident. Residents say it’s good kids can go back to enjoying the park with friends.

“It’s nice because all the kids who don’t have places to go after school can now come to the park and hang out,” Tariq Tubbs of Williamsport said.

Police have since charged a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old with simple assault.