Williamsport bakery suddenly closes, forcing other businesses to also close

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lycoming Bakery in Williamsport suddenly closed Monday night.

The recording on their answering machine cites “labor issues”. Many area businesses rely on their baked goods.

The bakery’s unexpected closure had a domino effect on several other businesses that were forced to close until they find another supplier. That includes Humpty Dumpty Creekside.

The owner, Bobbi-Jo Staver, says they are completely dependent on Lycoming Bakery for sub rolls and pizza shells. She announced an extended holiday break to give them time to find a new supplier.

Lycoming Bakery’s website says they are permanently closed. Eyewitness News left a voicemail and have yet to hear back. The bakery has been in business since 1928.

Eyewitness News reporter Caroline Foreback will have more on this on Eyewitness News at 11.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos