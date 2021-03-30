Williamsport bakery suddenly closes, forcing other businesses to also close

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lycoming Bakery in Williamsport suddenly closed Monday night.

The recording on their answering machine cites “labor issues”. Many area businesses rely on their baked goods.

The bakery’s unexpected closure had a domino effect on several other businesses that were forced to close until they find another supplier. That includes Humpty Dumpty Creekside.

The owner, Bobbi-Jo Staver, says they are completely dependent on Lycoming Bakery for sub rolls and pizza shells. She announced an extended holiday break to give them time to find a new supplier.

Lycoming Bakery’s website says they are permanently closed. Eyewitness News left a voicemail and have yet to hear back. The bakery has been in business since 1928.

