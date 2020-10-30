Williamsport Area School District to return to full, in-person instruction in November

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Williamsport Area School District Board voted 7-2 for the district to return to full, in-person instruction, beginning with elementary students on November 2nd.

Secondary school students will return on November 9th.

The district was previously using a hybrid learning model for all its schools, with families able to choose full-remote learning if desired. Those currently in that full-remote model have the option to stay remote, as long as they are demonstrating proficiency in that platform.

In a statement, the district said in part “With growing academic and attendance concerns, a return to five-day, in-person instruction is what we believe is the best way for us to serve our students educationally.”