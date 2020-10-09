Williamsport Area School District to allow 20% capacity at sports games

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Williamsport Area School District is finalizing their plans to allow 20% capacity at football games per Governor Wolf’s latest directive.

The district will allow a limited number of fans at all sporting events with distancing and sanitizing protocols. STA Stadium is one of the largest high school stadiums in the area with a capacity of 6500.

Per the state’s guidelines, this means roughly 1300 people would be able to attend starting with next Friday’s home game.

Reporter Sean Coffey will have more on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.