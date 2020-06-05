Williamsport Area School District holds drive-thru graduation

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Neither the rain nor the social distancing would prevent one set of high graduates from turning their tassel this evening in Lycoming County.

One vehicle at a time, more than three hundred graduates arrived at the front door of Williamsport High School this evening.

The Williamsport High School class of 2020 graduated “Drive Through” style. As families arrived, teachers and administrators cheered on their students. Each graduate in turn got out of their vehicle and one by one received their diploma.

Family members practiced social distancing by staying in their vehicle. Many took pictures as they completed the loop around the front of Williamsport High School.

Administrators told Eyewitness News it was important to recognize the achievements of this years graduates. This at a time when finishing school has been a challenge for some because of the coronavirus.

“We are trying to cover all bases by giving them the opportunity to personally receive that diploma they worked for over the past 13 years. As well as letting their families see them achieve that diploma,” said Brandon Pardoe, Williamsport H.S. Head Principal.

The ceremony was held the day before Lycoming County changed over to the Green Phase of the health restrictions.

This prevented a traditional ceremony with a graduating class this large.

A total of three hundred and seventeen students received their diplomas as they soaked up the applause, and a little rain.