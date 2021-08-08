Williamsport aluminum plant to reopen

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- The JW Aluminum Plant in Williamsport has been purchased by AA Metals, Inc.





The former JW plant has been closed since January 2021 but is expected to reopen under the new name Chance Aluminum Corp by October.

AA Metals is a global aluminum company that’s working to bring more jobs to the states. The previous plant had about 65 employees and they’re looking to create 100 jobs over the next 12 months.

They’re working closely with the Lycoming Chamber of Commerce to get the operation up and running fast, and also help with hiring and plan to rehire employees who worked for the plant when it was JW Aluminum.

