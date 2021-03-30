Will the new minimum wage hike be helpful or hurtful?

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Talks of raising the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour are heating up in Harrisburg. But local business owners say it could cause more harm then good.

The current minimum wage is $7.25 an hour, set in 2009. And it’s even less in the service industry if you’re making tips. State officials and lawmakers are calling to eliminate the tipped wage and provide one fair wage to all workers.

“The pandemic has made the state’s embarrassing low minimum wage more crucial than ever,” Department of Labor & Industry secretary Jennifer Berrier said.

State leaders Tuesday say it’s long past the time to raise the state minimum wage, including workers who earn tips. Right now, in Pennsylvania the tipped minimum wage is about $2.83 an hour.

“The need to eliminate the tipped $2.83 minimum wage has come into even sharper focus during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Berrier said.

Eyewitness News popped in to a local restraint in Plains Township to see what they think.

“I do believe you need to raise it but only to a certain point,” D’s Diner owner Dan Demellier said.

Demellier says talks of raising the minimum wage isn’t as easy as it sounds.

“Us as the owner of a restaurant, we have to raise our prices and if we raise our prices, that does hurt people on fixed incomes,” Demellier said.

But Barrier says the time is now.

“Pennsylvania workers are skilled, they are hard-working, and they are worth more than $7.25 an hour,” Berrier said.

While Demellier says most of his employees make above the proposal, he thinks the change will hurt small businesses.

“It’s going to put a lot of places out of business. A lot of mom-and-pop stores will go out of business. They won’t be able to afford the workers,” Demellier said.

Senate leaders say the ball could get rolling once they return in mid-April.

Last month, Governor Wolf proposed to increase the minimum wage to $12 per hour on July 1st with annual increases until the rate reaches $15 per hour in 2027.