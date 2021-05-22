Wilkes University Nesbitt School of Pharmacy students prepare for graduation

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 2021 graduates from the Wilkes University Nesbitt School of Pharmacy are preparing for their commencement ceremony next week.

A photoshoot for those students was held Saturday at the campus gateway. The future PharmD’s say they’re eager to enter the workforce and use their skills to help combat COVID-19.

“I think right now it’s very necessary for pharmacists, especially since we’re gonna be doing a lot of vaccinations, so I think it’s really exciting to be able to like make a difference and be able to help with this pandemic,” graduate Kimmie Denh said.

“I’ve been helping at COVID clinics since January. I’ve been vaccinating over 3,000 people so far,” graduate Lily Nguyen said.

The Wilkes University Nesbitt School of Pharmacy Class of 2021 graduation ceremony is set for Friday night at 6 p.m. on campus.