Wilkes University grad helping new nursing students in coronavirus battle

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — May is National Nurses Month and they are being celebrated across the globe for their work during the pandemic.

One nurse with local ties is helping people in other parts of the commonwealth. Christina Sirianni earned her masters from Wilkes University. She is also serving on the front lines. Now she’s passing that knowledge on to nursing students as a professor.

“What I find is that some of our new nursing students and the graduates, they’re fearful of getting into hospitals, so I think it’s nice for us who still work on the bedside and in the trenches to give them that knowledge so that it alleviates some of their fears,” Sirianni said.

