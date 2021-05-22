Wilkes University Class of 2020 honored with Commencement ceremony one year later

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A year after officially earning their degrees, Wilkes University’s Class of 2020 was honored Saturday with an in-person commencement ceremony.

130 members of the Class of 2020 returned to campus to walk across the graduation stage in front of friends, family and colleagues. Wilkes issued more than 700 degrees last May but due to the pandemic, commencement was postponed.

Saturday, members of the Class of 2020 who earned doctoral, master’s and bachelor’s degrees got to put on their caps and gowns and celebrate their accomplishments. After the ceremony, crowds cheered on as the graduates processed out of the McHale Athletic Center and took pictures with loved ones, commemorating the special day, one year later.





“I am so happy. Like, it’s finally like closing that chapter off like, physically for me. And I knew I wanted to come back,” Class of 2020 member Susan Cook said.

Many of the graduates Eyewitness News spoke with have since entered the workforce and say their experiences in college during the pandemic better prepared them for their jobs.

