Wilkes, King’s to leave combined bookstore after 15 years

WILKES BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – King’s College and Wilkes University are ending one chapter and turning a new page when it comes to convenience for their students.

The institutions are set to leave their joint bookstore inside the Barnes & Noble on South Main Street in August, a space they’ve shared since 2006.

“We enjoyed 15 wonderful years at that location in downtown Wilkes-Barre and our lease was coming to a conclusion, and it was the right opportunity I think for us here at Wilkes to explore that relationship, see if it was feasible to have a bookstore here on campus, and gauge our student body and see if that was something that they would be interested in,” Gabrielle D’Amico, Director of Communications at Wilkes University, said.

“We looked at a lot of different factors. Certainly student experience both in affordability and how easy it was to navigate purchasing books. Also from the faculty side, how the adoption process goes, and just how a new bookstore vendor, bookstore seller would integrate within King’s College,” Mary Wood, Director of Contract Compliance and Auxiliary Services at King’s College, said.

King’s new bookstore is slated for the former S&W Restaurant building on North Main Street across from the Scandlon Physical Education Center. Wilkes’ new bookstore will be located on the first floor of the Henry Student Center.

Eyewitness News spoke to students at both schools to get their reaction to the move.

“It’ll be nice that the bookstore will be closer, so I don’t have to walk as far to the square, and hopefully the hours will be better and not just the Barnes and Noble hours,” King’s College junior Maggie Moses said.

“We don’t have to go all the way down to get our books. It’s gonna be helpful in that way, especially during the winter. It’s cold, so we don’t have to go that far walking,” Wilkes sophomore Greivin Gonzalez said.

Both King’s and Wilkes plan to have their bookstores up and running by the start of the fall semester.