Wilkes-Barre’s Circles on the Square sold to restaurant employee

The deal comes at a time when the food service industry has struggled mightily

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU- TV) — During a difficult time for restaurants because of the pandemic, a delicatessen that is considered a Wilkes-Barre Public Square landmark will continue with a new owner.

Circles on the Square was sold Monday to one of the restaurant’s employees who has worked there for nearly 15 years. Brenda Sokolowski is no stranger to Circles on the Square.

She’s been preparing sandwiches and ringing up orders through the years. But as of this past Monday, this longtime employee has a new title: owner.

“It actually does not feel any different at the moment. I have just been doing what I have been doing for the last 14 1/2 years. I am just glad to be here,” Sokolowski told Eyewitness News.

She and her husband bought the delicatessen that was in the hands of the Rudy family since it opened in 1985. A picture of Phil Rudy, who died in 2017, still hangs prominently at the business the beloved former owner co-founded. His wife died two years later.

“I learned a lot from Phil. I learned how to do the business. And I wanted to make him proud and also Debbie took over for Phil and she wanted me to do it and that was the deciding factor but I like doing, I love what I do,” Sokolowksi said.

Some might consider buying a business in the food service industry during the pandemic a gamble, but Sokolowski likes her odds.

“We never had to close because we were all take-out so our business has been down but it has been steady and our customers are loyal and they keep coming back,” she said.

There is no denying this deli has its own charm including creative names for specialty sandwiches, bits of history for sale in the form of books and clothing and eye-catching displays and quirky merchandise.

“I just love the hometown feel. It encapsulates what Wilkes-Barre is, I think. And I love the sandwiches here,” Ed Ciprich, a customer from Swoyersville said.

Community business leaders are pleased Circles is standing the test of time despite less downtown foot traffic during the pandemic.

“Even in the darkest of times, there are people who are figuring out how to build new businesses and build new enterprises. There are also people who see new opportunities in old enterprises and that’s really what I think this is all about,” Larry Newman, executive director of the Diamond City Partnership said.

Sokolowski says she believes the secret to the future success of Circles is keeping the tradition going that started here in 1985. As she put it, “If it’s not broke, don’t fix it.”

“Nobody said it was going to be easy but we will do it. Circles has been here for 36 years and we hope to be here another 36 years,” Sokolowski said.