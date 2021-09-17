Wilkes-Barre woman’s death ruled homicide by Luzerne County coroner

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have ruled a stabbing death that happened Thursday afternoon in Wilkes-Barre, a homicide.

The death of 52-year-old Judith Comisky has been ruled a homicide by the Luzerne County coroner. An autopsy shows she was stabbed to death. Police say the search for her killer is intensifying.

“Never had an unkind word always very nice,” said Duane Vitale a neighbor.

Vitale lives across the street from Judith Comisky, he could not believe what he was seeing Thursday afternoon as Wilkes-Barre police converged on the Comisky home at 123 Willow Street in south Wilkes-Barre.

Comksiy’s body was discovered by a neighbor at around 1:30 p.m. Thursday an autopsy Friday shows she died from multiple sharp force injuries. Detectives say she was so badly wounded they could not determine if she had been stabbed or possibly shot.

Investigators were back in the neighborhood Friday looking for evidence of any clues that might help lead to Comisk’s killer Vitale says he lost a neighbor and friend.

“She was a nice lady nice to talk to. She always waived. She was always out here doing stuff,” explained Vitale.

Comisky is the sister of a man who was murdered on the same street, about a block away six years ago.

49-year-old Donald Bachman was shot to death outside his Willow Street home in May of 2015. Bachman’s stepdaughter, Kendra Dias, pleaded guilty last year to one count of solicitation to commit criminal homicide.

Prosecutors allege Dias paid someone $1,500 to have Bachman killed. Dias never disclosed a motive and the person who fired the shots has never been arrested. Vitale says that Comisky often talked about her brother’s murder.

“She told me she lost her brother. She was pretty well hurt about it. She always told me she felt really bad. You know what happened to her brother” said Vitale.

Wilkes-Barre police are asking anyone with information about Comisky’s or Bachman’s murder to contact the Wilkes-Barre Detective Division at 570 208-4225.