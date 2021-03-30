Laflin woman charged after police say she stabbed man with kitchen knife

HARVEYS LAKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — State police announced charges against a Laflin woman for stabbing a man in the neck with a kitchen knife.

Isabella Rosa Sobejano, 20, is being charged with aggravated assault after police say she stabbed a man from Harveys Lake in the neck.

Sobejano turned herself into PSP Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday after a warrant was issued for her arrest. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sobejano on April 15.

