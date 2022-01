WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County woman celebrated a big milestone Thursday.

Mary Slavick of Wilkes-Barre clebrated her 100th birthday! Mary is a life-long resident of Pennsylvania. She was actually born on a Friday the 13th.

Mary Slavick at age 4 on the right.

Mary had a small celebration because of COVID. She and her family had a birthday party in the community room of her senior housing complex on North Sherman Street.