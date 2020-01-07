Wilkes-Barre Welcomes New Mayor George Brown

The city of Wilkes-Barre is also welcoming a new mayor.

George Brown was sworn into office late this afternoon at the F-M Kirby Center in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Our Lead I-Team Reporter Andy Mehalshick was there.

Mayor George Brown wanted to be sworn in at the same time as city council to show that he wants to have a good working relationship with the council which was not always the case in the prior administration. The mayor was sworn on Monday afternoon. The I- Team’s Andy Mehalshick spoke with the mayor one- on- one today about his priorities for the city. And we also heard from taxpayers about what they want the mayor to focus on.

“I just want to get everything cleaned up a little bit around here like the roads, properties, and what not.,” said David Stock of Wilkes-Barre.

And David Stock says he is optimistic that Wilkes-Barre new Mayor George Brown can get it done. Brown captured the Mayor’s office after defeating Incumbent Democrat Tony George in the May primary in 2019. Brown was unopposed in the November general election.

Brown says he has an agenda that he believes can change the direction of the city.

“First of all safety in the neighborhoods. We have to bring back that safety factor. People want to move back to the neighborhoods. Also, the potholes. Every street you go down there’s a pothole. What street should I take or not take to get to my destination because of potholes.” Said Mayor George Brown.

Wilkes-Barre is on the verge of entering the state’s “distressed city status” known as act 47. Brown says he will reopen Tony George’s budget and look for ways to save money.

“First of all when I come up with a budget for 2020 it’s going to take a lot of work and look at every line item that’s first. The first thing before the city council let them know what I’m exploring this coming year.” Said Mayor Brown.

Linda Joseph heads of The Rolling Mill Hill Residents Association and gave her “wish list” of items that the new mayor should address.

“Infrastructure better roads cleanliness in the city. Just an overall improvement in any aspect that we can” said, Johnson. Also sworn in were five Wilkes-Barre city council members –four incumbents and newcomer John Marconi.