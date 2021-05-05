Wilkes-Barre “Vine House” on Ross Street demolished

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The wrecking crew came calling Wednesday, for a longtime eyesore in Wilkes-Barre.







Workers dismantled a dilapidated apartment building known as the “Vine House”. The building at 64 West Ross Street was in serious disrepair.

The city used money from its Office of Economic And Community Development budget to issue an emergency demolition contract and take down the unsafe structure.

