Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center holding weekly drive-thru food distribution

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Veterans in need during the pandemic are being helped by a weekly effort.

The Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center is holding a weekly drive-thru food distribution for vets through a partnership with The Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank.

Besides drive-thru pickup, boxes of meat, dairy, fruit and veggies are also distributed by way of home delivery. for disabled vets.

Officials on site say the coronavirus crisis has caused increased food insecurity throughout the veteran population.