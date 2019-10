(WBRE/WYOU) — The Walgreens pharmacy and store in Wilkes-Barre Township will be closing next month.

The store confirms to Eyewitness News that the last day will be Monday, November 14th. Earlier this year, Walgreens announced it would be closing 200 stores nationwide to reduce costs.

Prescriptions will be filled at other Walgreen locations. The store in Kingston will remain open.