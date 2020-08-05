Wilkes-Barre Township sees construction of multiple new businesses

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — While many communities are dealing with business closures during this pandemic, one is the scene of construction.

Wilkes-Barre Township is in the midst of several businesses being built. Construction on a new Dollar Tree is well underway at Commerce Commons, while work on a new Burger King is making progress, along Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard, at the former Country Ski & Sport business site.





Wilkes-Barre Township Code Enforcement & Zoning Officer Tom Zedolic said site work recently started for a new Panera Bread restaurant to be built at the old Wilkes-Barre Township Commons.

Mr. Zedolic told Eyewitness News that thriving business in the community allows for the township to keep taxes low for residents.

Reporter Mark Hiller will have the full story on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.