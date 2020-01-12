Wilkes-Barre Township Chili’s closes after quarter-century of operation

(WBRE/WYOU) — A restaurant near Wilkes-Barre has served its last customers after more than a quarter-century.

Chili’s Bar and Grill Restaurant on Wyoming Valley Mall Road abruptly closed for good Saturday afternoon. The restaurant first opened at its Wilkes-Barre Township location in 1994. Frequent visitors of Chili’s are surprised to hear of the sudden closure.

“I was shocked! They usually have a crowd, so I was shocked that they’re closing,” Joan Shandra of Pittston said.

Someone at the restaurant tells Eyewitness News they closed earlier than planned after an overwhelming crowd showed up at lunchtime for one final meal. Chili’s is the latest in a series of chain restaurant closures in and around the mall area.

The food court’s Arby’s and the drive-thru Sonic both closed in 2019.