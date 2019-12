(WBRE/WYOU) — An update on a story we first told you about last week on Eyewitness News at 7 concerning a sinkhole that opened up on North Washington Street in front of Coughlin High School in Wilkes-Barre.

The hole was caused by separation in a storm sewer line. Tuesday, work crews were busy fixing the hole that was about eight feet wide.

The hole is now fixed and traffic is moving safely through the area again.