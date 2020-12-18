Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport resumes Washington Dulles flight

DULLES INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, VIRGINIA (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A popular flight has resumed services from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport (AVP) to Washington’s Dulles Airport.

The flight was canceled earlier this year at the start of the pandemic. It’s now back in the air for anyone looking to get away.

Two non-stop, round-trip flights to Dulles are now being offered daily from AVP.

“United who will be operating the flights indicated that they know how successful it was in the past and they anticipate it being successful in the future,” said Carl Beardsley, executive director at AVP.

We had the opportunity to take the flight. When boarding the plane, all were handed a sanitizing wipe as United Airlines helps prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Before we taxied, pilots requested the Canadair CRJ-200 get de-iced. Once the plane takes off, the flight time is an hour and fifteen minutes. We departed at around 8:22 a.m. and touched down at Dulles at about 9:10 a.m.

“Business people who need get to the Washington DC area to use this service. Because the more people use this service the more opportunity we have for additional service,” said Beardsley.

Beardsley also says markets in the south are in demand right now.

“It’s not just people leaving here to go to Washington Dulles. They’re going to connect there and go to whatever destination, really throughout the world.”

We saw that on our flight Friday morning. More than two dozen passengers making connecting flights through Dulles.

Airlines are trying to keep all passengers safe while flying. On its website, United is following science. It says the US Department of Defense found aircrafts are one of the safest indoor environments in the world, even when fully seated. This is thanks to its cabin circulation systems.

United and AVP are offering travelers 8:00 a.m. and 3:18 p.m. departure times with arrival times at the airport just before noon and just after 7 at night.

Boscov’s Travel will resume its non-stop flight to Orlando in March at AVP one year after it was canceled — also due to the pandemic.