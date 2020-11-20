Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport adds new flights despite decline in passengers

AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Looking to hop on a plane anytime soon?

Before you book, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport has added new flights.

If you book through Boscov’s Travel, they are bringing back a flight to a popular destination spot.

American and United continue to fly out of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport despite the low number of passengers.

“Now it’s important to remember this. We’re not the only airport going through this. Every airport across the country, whether it’s big, whether it’s small,” said Carl Beardsley Jr., executive director of the airport.

With limited flights next month, United has added two round-trip flights from Avoca to Washington DC.

“It is great to have an injection of new flights and new seats into the market. It’s been quite some time because of the pandemic for us to have something come back rather than going away,” said Beardsley.

Boscov’s Travel is bringing back its popular charter flight to Orlando. It was cancelled earlier this year due to the pandemic.

“Leases planes from Southwest Airlines and offers direct service going down to Orlando, Florida,” said Beardsley.

Delta has pulled its service from the airport. Comparing October 2019 to October of 2020 at the airport, ridership has been down more than 70% across all airlines.

“We’re hopeful once we turn around completely and start having growth in our market that we can entice Delta to come back,” said Beardsley.

The United flights to Washington DC will start on December 17th. They saw a need for people in our area who do business in the nation’s capital. Plus, more people are vacationing in the south so it’s a gateway there. For Boscov’s Travel offering trips to Orlando, that will start March 7th.