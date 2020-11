WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Salvation Army Wilkes-Barre Citadel is trying to meet a dire need for food in the community.

Lt. Ismael Ortiz says since August, the Citadel he oversees has gone from helping roughly 100 families a month to about 550 families per month.







In addition to regular food distributions, Thanksgiving holiday meal boxes are also being handed out this week.

Mark Hiller have more on the Salvation Army’s efforts on later editions of Eyewitness News.