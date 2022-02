WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Another Wilkes-Barre restaurant is shutting its doors for good.

The Chicken Coop on Wilkes-Barre Boulevard is closing after 38 years. They say the pandemic has caused shortages from staff to products and is becoming too expensive to run the business.

The Coop’s last day will be Super Bowl Sunday, February 13th.