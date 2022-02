WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre restaurant is closing its doors today after nearly 40 years.

The Chicken Coop on Wilkes-Barre Boulevard is serving its customers on this Super Bowl Sunday for the last time. The restaurant announced earlier this month they would be closing because of pandemic related shortages and price increases.

Eyewitness News reporter Caroline Foreback will have more about the restaurant’s closure tonight on Eyewitness News at 11.