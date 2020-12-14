Wilkes-Barre preparing for approaching storm

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We’re talking about winter storm preparations.

The city of Wilkes-Barre is bracing for the impending snowstorm.

Mayor George Brown says that means being prepared to plow 137 miles of roads within city limits. Brown says Wilkes-Barre is adequately staffed ahead of the expected snow with 38 workers.

Plowing the city’s 600 streets is no small task but Brown says the city has plenty of salt and 18 trucks. Officials are monitoring the forecast and the city will begin strategizing at a planning meeting Tuesday.

“We have to be very careful that we make the priorities. First would be the hospitals and then other than that we have to worry about bridges, getting on and off of the bridges and the neighborhoods- making sure the neighborhoods are plowed,” Mayor Brown said.

Brown says he’s confident the Department of Public Works will keep the roads safe when the snow hits.

He says because of expenses such as overtime, the storm could cost the city hundreds of thousands.