Wilkes-Barre Police warn of phone scam

(WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Police are warning the Hispanic community about a phone scam.

Victims are receiving text messages saying they have been “soliciting” the sender’s “girls”. The messages are then followed with gruesome images of assassinations meant to intimidate the message recipient.

Some messages claim it’s the cartel and show an image of the victim’s home which police say is actually captured from Google Earth. The message sender then demands money to avoid any trouble.

Police say if you receive such a message, block the number and contact police.