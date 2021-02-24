Wilkes-Barre Police training with body cameras

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It took two years to find the right one, but police in Wilkes-Barre are now training with body cameras.

The department says it will use the Axon Body 3 cameras. Chief Joe Coffay says officers are training with the cameras over the next few months to help establish policy with the new equipment.

Once training is complete and the policy is in place, Coffay says all uniformed officers will be issued with one of the 70 cameras.

There’s no timetable on when the training will be complete but he believes the cameras will be on the street within two to three months.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos