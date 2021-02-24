Wilkes-Barre Police training with body cameras

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It took two years to find the right one, but police in Wilkes-Barre are now training with body cameras.

The department says it will use the Axon Body 3 cameras. Chief Joe Coffay says officers are training with the cameras over the next few months to help establish policy with the new equipment.

Once training is complete and the policy is in place, Coffay says all uniformed officers will be issued with one of the 70 cameras.

There’s no timetable on when the training will be complete but he believes the cameras will be on the street within two to three months.