WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Police are asking the public for help identifying two people attempting to steal merchandise from Home Depot.







Photos Courtesy of the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department Facebook Page.

According to the department’s Facebook page, a man and a woman attempted to steal $1,500 worth of merchandise from Home Depot on Wednesday, November 17th. The two were driving a black Ford Expedition seen below.

Photo Courtesy of the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department Facebook Page.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Patrolman Twerdi at 570-208-6721.