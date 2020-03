WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting took place at the Rocco’s Used Tire Sales lot on Hazle Street Friday afternoon.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a mask. The man fled the scene in a black Dodge vehicle and took off on Blackman Street.

The victim, a 29-year-old male, sustained multiple gunshot wounds in the right upper chest and under his arm. The victim was taken to General Hospital.

There is no word on his condition.